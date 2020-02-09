30 Filipinos from Wuhan arrive in the Philippines

30 Filipinos returned to the Philippines from Wuhan, China, where the 2019 novel coronavirus originated

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that the chartered flight carrying the repatriated Filipinos landed on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Haribon Hangar of the Clark International Airport in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

The repatriates include 29 adults and one infant.

A team composed of two members of the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai, China; three members of the DFA Office of Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs (OUMWA), and five members from the Department of Health accompanied the repatriated Filipinos.

The repatriates have been safely and swiftly transferred from the plane into dedicated buses that brought them to the Athletes’ Village of the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac where they will be quarantined for 14-days.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has placed the Athletes’ Village under lockdown since Thursday, Feb. 6, after the DOH announced that repatriated Filipinos will be quarantined at the complex.