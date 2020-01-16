3 young volunteers die in tragic car crash after extending help to Taal victims

Who would’ve thought that their simple act of kindness would end up in a tragic and untimely death?

On Tuesday, three young volunteers Rio Abel, Maximino Alcantara and Darwin Lajara who extended a helping hand to the victims of the recent Taal eruption got caught in a tragic accident after a trailer truck hit their car while driving along San Jose town in Batangas at 1:30 AM. The accident took place hours after they visited an evacuation center to deliver relief goods.

According to police reports, both Abel and Alcantara died on the spot while Lajara, who was rushed to a hospital, died the next day, Wednesday morning while receiving treatment.

After the news broke out, condolences to the bereaved family of the three victims poured on social media, with some calling them ‘heroes.’