3 provinces, four municipalities declare state of calamity due to Typhoon Ursula

Three provinces and four municipalities have declared a state of calamity due to the onslaught of typhoon Ursula.

A state of calamity has been raised over the provinces of Capiz, Leyte, and Eastern Samar.

The municipalities of San Jose in Mindoro; Kalibo in Aklan; along with Medellin, and Daanbantayan in Cebu have also been placed under state of calamity.

By declaring a state of calamity, local government units can access their calamity funds and enforce a price freeze in their area.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Friday, Dec. 27, that Typhoon Ursula left 28 people dead in the regions of Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas