3 passengers of a cruise ship docked in Hongkong, tested positive of NCOV

Three Chinese nationals onboard the World Dream Ship tested positive of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

After failing to dock in Taiwan’s port of Kaoshiung, the said cruise ship then proceeded to Hongkong.

Aside from the three passengers, 30 others onboard also show symptoms of the said virus.

The World Dream ship has a capacity of 1,800 passengers and is owned by the Dream Cruises of Genting Cruise Lines.

There have been reports that some passengers were able to leave the ship at the Keelong port in Taiwan before they were barred from entering the port of Kaohsiung.

This isn’t the first time that a cruise ship has been quarantined because some of its passengers tested positive of the NCOV.

Earlier today, the Diamond Princess ship has been quarantined after 10 of its passengers, including a Filipino crewman tested positive of NCOV.

According to reports, the patients will be transferred to a hospital while the rest of its passengers will be quarantined for 14 days.

