3 of 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in PH are from Quezon City — Belmonte

Mayor Joy Belmonte confirmed on Tuesday that three of the 24 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Philippines are from Quezon City.

In an interview, Belmonte revealed the first patient is a 57-year-old man who lives in Baler Street. Upon checking on his family for possible transmission, none of them showed flu-like symptoms so far.

The second patient, who is in his 30s, lives in a condominium unit in Tomas Morato Avenue that has been disinfected as per the orders of Belmonte. The patient is currently confined in a private hospital outside Quezon City.

Meanwhile, the third patient is from Project 6. Authorities are still looking at the whereabouts of the patient since the initial address state in his information was ‘not accurate.’

On Monday evening, President Rodrigo Duterte announced four new cases of coronavirus disease in the Philippines, bringing a total number of confirmed cases to 24. According to the Chief Executive, the four new cases came from San Juan, Project Six in Quezon City and Sta. Maria in Bulacan.

The statement came hours after the Department of Health (DOH) announced 10 more cases of COVID-19 in the country. Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said cases 11 to 20 were confirmed from samples collected from March 6 to 8 and which were released earlier on Monday.

