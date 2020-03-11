3 more foreign nationals tested positive for COVID-19 after PH visit

Three more individuals from Japan, Singapore, and South Korea tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after visiting the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Wednesday.

During the House Committee briefing, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III confirmed the information saying that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases of foreign nationals with a history of travel to the Philippines has now raised to 6.

Duque didn’t further disclose the details on the gender and the specific dates of visits of the three new cases.

However, he said that the Japanese national who traveled to the country within the last 7-9 days is currently admitted to a medical facility in Japan.

The Singaporean, on the other hand, stayed in the Philippines for 3 days while the South Korean reportedly stayed in the country for two months before testing positive for the deadly virus.

Earlier, DOH previously confirmed that a Taiwanese man, a Japanese male, and a woman from Australia also caught the virus after traveling to the Philippines.

However, Duque earlier said that the foreign nationals most likely contracted the virus from other countries.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte has already declared a state of public health emergency.