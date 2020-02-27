3 children dead in Zamboanga del Sur fire

Three children died during a fire on Thursday, Feb. 27, in Purok Talaba, Brgy. Camanga, Dumalinao, Zamboanga Del Sur.

Police identified the victims as an eight-year old girl, four-year old boy, and three year old boy.

Authorities said that the children were trapped and burned inside their residence, which caught fire at around 9:00AM.

Reports stated that the father, Bimbo Bitsuza, a construction worker, was not at home and was working in Pagadian City, Zamboanga Del Sur when the fire happened.

Fire fighters put the blaze out at 9:37AM, and authorities estimate that it left Php 10,000 worth of damages.

Inspectors have yet to determine the cause of the fire.