Another official of the Department of Health (DOH) tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

DOH Sec. Francisco Duque III confirmed through a text message to reporters on Friday, March 27, that a Health undersecretary tested positive for COVID-19, and shows mild symptoms.

Duque did not name the DOH official.

Earlier, the DOH confirmed that a director of the agency tested positive for COVID-19.