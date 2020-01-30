29 individuals under investigation for suspected 2019 nCoV, says DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday confirmed that the Philippines has now recorded its first case of 2019 novel coronavirus.

During a press briefing, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that there are a total of 29 patients under investigation (PUIs) for suspected novel coronavirus:

Metro Manila (18)

Central Visayas (4)

Western Visayas (3)

MIMAROPA (1)

Eastern Visayas (1)

Northern Mindanao (1)

Davao (1)

Among the 29 PUIs, 23 are currently admitted while 5 others have been discharged yet are still under strict monitoring.

On Wednesday, the San Lazaro Hospital confirmed that the 29-year-old man from Yunnan, China died have died due to pneumonia while being investigated for possible novel coronavirus. The man tested positive of HIV during the initial screening.

Earlier, the Chinese government said that the nationwide death toll in China due to 2019 novel coronavirus rose to 170, with over 1,700 individuals infected.

The virus has also spread outside of China, with cases being reported in countries including Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Sri Lanka, and Australia.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) on Wednesday warned all governments to “take action” over the deadly SARS-like virus.