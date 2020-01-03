26 people injured after bus falls to a canal in Kidapawan City

At least 26 passengers suffered injuries after a passenger bus fell into a canal on Friday, Jan. 3, in Brgy. Amas, Kidapawan City.

PLt/Col Bernard Tayong, spokesperson of the Cotabato Provincial Police Office, said that Jimmy Jose, the driver of Mindanao Star bus with body number 15676, lost control of the vehicle while traversing a highway in Brgy. Amas.

Tayong said that the accident happened because the road was slippery due to the rains that happened overnight.

The injured passengers of the bus en route to Cotabato City were brought to the Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Kidapawan City for medical treatment.