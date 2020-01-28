24 people, mostly Chinese, under investigation for possible coronavirus — DOH

The number of ‘Patients Under Investigation’ (PUI) for the possible 2019 novel coronavirus has now reached 24, the Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Health Usec. Eric Domingo, 18 of the PUIs have been admitted to Metro Manila hospitals, 3 in Western Visayas, 3 in Central Visayas, and one patient each in Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao.

Initially, there were 27 patients monitored, who all had a traveling history in Wuhan City, Hubei, China. However, three of them have been discharged after they tested negative for the said infection. DOH added that they are still waiting for the test results of samples from 13 patients from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa City, while it is waiting for confirmatory test results from six patients from the Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory in Australia.

Most of the people under investigation for the new coronavirus are Chinese nationals and other foreign entities.

Despite its threat, Health Secretary Francisco Duque assured the public that there are no confirmed cases of nCoV in the country.

As of posting, the death toll in China already climbed to 106, with nearly 1,300 new cases recorded, as it also spreads to Asia and other countries, according to reports from international media.