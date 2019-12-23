22 individuals hurt in a series of bombing in Cotabato, Maguindanao

A total of 22 individuals were reportedly hurt in the several bombing that hit the area of Cotabato City and other towns in the provinces of Cotabato and Maguindanao province on Sunday, December 22.

Initial reports said eight (8) Philippine Army soldiers, who are currently conducting patrols in the area, and four civilians were injured after a grenade exploded around 6:00 PM on the corner of Sinsuat and Quezon Avenues near the Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral in Cotabato City.

BREAKING: 2 sugatan sa pagsabog ng granada sa Cotabato City bandang alas-6:00 ngayong Linggo ng gabi | #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/z4CzaD9xf5 — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) December 22, 2019

According to Western Mindanao Command Spokesperson Major Arvin John Encinas, the grenade was thrown at a military vehicle that belonged to a Division Reconnaissance Company (DRC) which had been deployed as part of the advance party for the President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s visit on Monday, December 23. Witnesses claimed that the suspects in the attack were described as teenagers.

Meanwhile, another explosion was recorded in the town of Libungan, Cotabato province wherein 6 individuals reportedly got injured. Authorities also confirmed that 2 others were wounded in another blast in the town of Upi, Maguindanao.

Upi, Maguindanao binulabog din ng pagsabog, 1 sugatan | via RH19 Jun Dimacutac #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/vUJk1out6b — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) December 22, 2019

Police officers also reported that another bomb was thrown into a police station but did not explode.

The military and police are still investigating the incidents. However, no groups have yet claimed responsibility for the attacks, which happened as the government planned this year to lift its military rule on the island over the improving security situation.