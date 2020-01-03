21 people hurt as passenger bus fell at roadside ditch in Cotabato

At least 21 individuals were hurt after the passenger bus they were riding fell into a roadside ditch in the area of Kidapawan City, Cotabato on Friday morning, January 3.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Bernard Tayong, spokesperson of the Cotabato Police Provincial Office, the driver of a Mindanao Star bus lost control of the vehicle while on the slippery part of the national highway in Barangay Amas. He added that due to the rain-soaked highway was slippery, causing the bus to slip into a ditch by the roadside.

Tayong noted that the injured passengers are now being treated at the Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Barangay Amas.

Mindanao Star bus 15676, driven by Jimmylu Jose, was on the way to Cotabato City when the accident took place at Kilometer 110 in Barangay Amas along the Kidapawan-Cotabato highway.