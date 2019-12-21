2020 ASEAN Para Games moved from January to March 2020

The Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) confirmed that the 2020 ASEAN (Association of Southeast Nations) Para Games has been rescheduled from January to March.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) recommended to reset the event to a later date due to funding constraints and logistical considerations.

“While we have made every effort to prepare the Games in the past one and a half years, matters well beyond our control are compelling us to reschedule the event,” PPC president Michael Barredo said in a statement.

Barredo explained that they rescheduled the 10th ASEAN Para Games to March ‘to be able to have enough time for financial and logistical matters to be settled’.

PPC has already endorsed to the change of schedule to the ASEAN Para Sports Federatation.

The national sports association for Filipino physically impaired athletes have also asked the PSC to communicate with the ASEAN counterparts so that respective ministers can assist their national paralympics committees on the said move.

Philippine initially planned to host the ASEAN Para Games, a twin-event of the SEA Games, from January 18 – 25, 2020.