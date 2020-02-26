2020 AFC Cup: Ceres Negros settles for draw against Than Quang Ninh

The Ceres Negros Football Club of the Philippines settled for a 2-2 draw against Than Quang Ninh of Vietnam in the 2020 AFC Cup on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Jeremie Lynch scored the first goal of the Vietnamese team in the 26th minute before Ceres’ Bienvenido Maranon tied the score with a penalty kick at the first half stoppage time.

A goal from OJ Porteria at the 62nd minute put the Filipinos up 2-1.

Nguyen Hai Huy, however, scored a goal in the 70th minute for Than Quang Ninh to deny Ceres Negros their second win in the group stage of the football tournament organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Ceres Negros remains at the top of Group G with one win and one draw. They now prepare to face Bali United of Indonesia on March 11 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.