2019 recap: What made showbiz headlines this year?

The year 2019 was indeed a roller-coaster ride for everyone, especially for the entertainment industry.

Whether it is about bad breakups, cat-fights, cheating allegations, deaths, achievements, or new beginnings, Filipinos will always pay attention to controversies involving some of the biggest names in Philippine entertainment.

With all that said, here are some of the events in the showbiz and lifestyle section that left Filipinos in awe throughout 2019:

Celebrities announced their pregnancy journey in social media

It’s safe to say that 2019 is a blessing to some celebrity couples who announced their pregnancy!

Saab Magalona, husband, Jim Baccarro, and their son Pancho just welcomed the year with a new addition to their growing family: baby Vito. Despite having a painful experience in her first pregnancy wherein she lost Pancho’s twin sister Luna, the 31-year-old singer and actress believed that their baby has returned to them in the form of their youngest child.

First-time parents Dani Barretto and Xavi Panlilio welcomed the year with lots of surprises following their engagement, wedding, and the vlogger giving birth to a beautiful baby girl.

“Hello everyone! meet our Daughter, Camilla Marguerite B. Panlilio,” her caption said, showing a photo of her baby being carried by Panlilio.

“You can call her Millie,” she added.

On the other hand, the likes of vlogger Kryz Uy and husband Slater Young announced their pregnancy in a very fun vlog wherein Uy surprised her husband with the revelation.

Meanwhile, sister-in-laws Solenn Heusaff and Anne Curtis are getting a big treat this year as both of them announced their pregnancy. Their husbands, Nico Bolzico and Erwann Heussaff already revealed their ‘playful’ defiance as the two are expecting baby girls and their home is about to be ruled by ‘women’ once again.

Nico and Solenn have been married since 2016, while Anne and Erwann since 2017.

Just before the year ends, celebrity couple Max Collins and Pancho Magno also shared on Instagram that a baby are on their way in 2020.

Filipino films showcasing talent in the International scene

This year also gave a lot of Filipino filmmakers and producers the opportunity to showcase locally-made films in the international scene.

Headlining one of the best films of 2019 is Cathy Garcia-Molina’s masterpiece: Hello, Love, Goodbye which starred Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards. The film made history as the highest-grossing Philippine movie of all time with a whooping worldwide gross amounting to Php 880,603,490.

READ: “Hello, Love, Goodbye” is officially the highest-grossing PHL film of all time

The same film was also nominated for the best Asian film award at the 2019 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTA).

READ: ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’ nominated as Best Asian Film Award in Australia

“Hello, Love, Goodbye,” the first film of Bernardo and Alden Richards, centered on the love story of Joy and Ethan, both OFWs in Hongkong.

On the other hand, Nadine Lustre’s film ‘Ulan’ directed by Irene Villaflor scored a spot in the San Diego Asian Film Festival. In November, the film had its international premiere under SDAFF’s Asia Pop! the category at the Edwards Mira Mesa Stadium in San Diego, United States.

Aside from the two, other films such as John Denver Trending, which made its debut in the annual Cinemalaya Film Festival, was tapped to compete in the 24th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea last October 3-12. The announcement of its inclusion noted that it is the “first Filipino film to be selected in the section after five years.”

The directorial debut of Arden Rod Condez was a definite success during the annual indie film competition as it enticed the audience with the life of John Denver Cabungcal, a teenage boy who has been caught in the frenzy of being bullied in social media. During the awards night of Cinemalaya, the film swept major awards including the Best Film of the year.

READ: LIST OF WINNERS | ‘John Denver Trending’ wins big in Cinemalaya 2019

Aside from the film, five other Filipino films will also be presented at the annual Busan International Film Festival: Mindanao by Brillante Mendoza, The Halt by Lav Diaz, Lingua France by Isabel Sandoval, Verdict by Raymund Ribay Gutierrez, and Basurero by Eileen Ong Ante Cabiling.

READ: “John Denver Trending” heads off to South Korea to compete at Busan International Film Festival

Year of Best Actresses

Two of the most sought-after actresses of their generation left a mark this year as they bagged ‘Best Actress’ awards for their respective films.

Bernardo, 23, took home two of the most-coveted Best Actress awards in both Entertainment Editors’ Choice Awards for Movies, or The Eddys and 35th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Movies for her role as Gab in a Cathry Garcia Molina film “The How’s of Us.”

READ: Kathryn Bernardo bags The Eddys Best Actress award for “The How’s of Us”

Meanwhile, Lustre, 26, already has four Best Actress awards on her belt: 2019 Asian Academy Creative Awards, Young Critics Circle, FAMAS and Gawad Urian Awards.

The awards are all from Lustre’s hard work and heart-snatching performances in the film ‘Ulan’ with Carlo Aquino and ‘Never Not Love You’ with real-life beau, James Reid.

New beginnings for the Pageant world

The thread wouldn’t be complete without a touch from the pageant world.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray ended the year by passing her crown to Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa on Dec. 8, at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

The country’s 2019 bet, Gazzini Ganados, failed to advance from the Top 20 but was able to snatch the Best in National Costume award wherein she donned the magnificent silver-colored gown inspired by the Philippine Eagle.

In her speech, the Filipina beauty queen highlighted the need to take care of our elders.

“The world is aging and my grandparents raised me and I’ve worked in an organization that was supporting for elderly care. I learned, I realized that there’s this stigma between ageism, poverty, exclusivity and invisibility,” Ganados said.

“It is the rightful for us that they are the ones who paved the way for us and we should reciprocate that love and no one should be left behind,” she added.

READ: South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi crowned 2019 Miss Universe, Philippines’ Gazini Ganados settles for Top 20

On the day of the coronation night, the Miss Universe Organization also announced that they have ended their partnership with the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.

READ: Miss Universe cuts ties with Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.; former beauty queen to head new organization

For over 50 years, the Miss Universe Philippines was under the PBCI, and starting next year, the Philippine representative to the Miss Universe pageant will be chosen by a new organization, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization. The newly formed organization chose beauty queen and former Miss Universe second runner-up Shamcey Supsup-Lee to be its national director. Lee will be joined by Aces and Queens founder Jonas Gaffud and fashion designer Albert Andrada.

On the other hand, the following beauty queens also brought pride to the country:

Bb. Pilipinas -International 2019 Patricia ‘Patch’ Magtanong finished in the Top 8 of the Miss International 2019 competition at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Tokyo, Japan last November 12. Bb. Pilipinas -Globe 2019 Leren Mae Bautista named as Miss Globe 2019 2nd Runner Up during the coronation night held in Montenegro last October 22. Bb. Pilipinas -Supranational 2019 Resham Saeed finished as part of the Top 25 at the Miss Supranational 2019 last December 6 in Poland. Bb. Pilipinas -Grand International 2019 Samantha Lo failed to make it to the Top 20 finalists of the 2019 Miss Grand International pageant LAST October 26 in Poliedro de Caracas, Venezuela. Shortly after, she announced her resignation as the Bb. Pilipinas – Grand International 2019. Bb. Pilipinas -Intercontinental 2019 Emma Mary Tiglao ended her Miss Intercontinental 2019 journey last December 20 with a Top 20 finish. Miss World Philippines Michelle Dee finished in the Top 12 of Miss World coronation night in London, England last December 14.



Following the end of her stint as Miss Universe, Catriona Gray is already back in the country and is up for a new journey.

In an interview, Catriona revealed that she will be pursuing her lifelong dream for music as she will be managed by Cornerstone Entertainment. Catriona also revealed her plans on publishing a book. Before becoming a beauty queen, Catriona was known as a singer and model, in fact she has a Master Certificate in Music Theory from Berklee College of Music in Boston.

READ: Catriona Gray is back in PH after Miss Universe reign; reveals plan to pursue music

The Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson, and Bea Alonzo fiasco

The names of Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson, and Bea Alonzo suddenly became a hot topic in social media for weeks after their alleged cheating session.

So the controversy started when Alonzo’s, 32, cryptic posts on her Instagram, which she shared in July, went viral and sent fans investigating the meaning behind it. Fans were able to confirm the cause of her post after she liked an Instagram photo showing her then-longterm boyfriend Gerald Anderson, 30, with his Between Maybes co-star Julia Barretto, 22. The two were caught attending the birthday party of actor Rayver Cruz together and acting sweetly.

On July 26, Bea Alonzo finally broke her silence on the controversy involving her, supposed boyfriend Anderson, and fellow Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto. She said that as far as she’s concerned, there was no breakup. Anderson just stopped talking to her.

READ: Bea Alonzo “surprised” with supposed breakup with Gerald Anderson

Netizens then immediately point fingers to Julia, who by that time was taking a rough road too on her relationship with actor Joshua Garcia.

In August, Gerald said that his relationship with Bea wasn’t healthy anymore following their continuous fights.

“Siguro ang nangyari, just like any relationship, we had fight after fight after fight. Then we had that one big fight na d’on niya nailabas lahat ng emotions and feelings,” Gerald said. The 30-year-old continued, “And yung realization na hindi na siya masyado healthy and we’re just hurting each other and ayaw mo na talaga. After that, you have to stay strong and disciplined para iwas muna sa communication.”

READ: Gerald Anderson denies Julia Barretto’s involvement in alleged break up with Bea Alonzo

After the never-ending toll of controversies, Barretto finally broke her silence and defended her side, emphasizing on how actress Alonzo used her power and great influence to “downright bully” her.

In her Instagram, Julia addressed Bea saying that she should have kept her heartbreak a private matter, but instead she has “selfishly turned it into something of national concern.”

“Bea, you wanted to keep your hands clean by not mentioning me in your controversial post, but with a click of your finger, in your sly way, you have charged everybody to destroy me FOR YOU,” she said.

Julia added, “You can play victim all you want, but I refuse to be your victim.”

She also clarified that she didn’t cheat on her ex-boyfriend actor Joshua Garcia saying, “Josh and I had broken up 4 months ago. We have publicly admitted it together and we have cleared that there was no third-party involved.”

READ: Julia Barretto slams Bea Alonzo for bullying: “I refuse to be your victim”

Bea did not further reply to Julia’s post but the issue still did not die down that easily. However, in an interview, Bea said that she is moving on and is feeling okay.

Barreto sisters and their unending social media shades

The Barretto sisters and their unending feud between each other have become a series, and in 2019, it continues.

At the start of 2019, Claudine, 40, finally reconciled with her estranged sister Gretchen, 49, and since then became the best-of-friends and the partners-in-crime in everything. Netizens are all hopeful that their reconciliation can slowly lead to the total forgiveness between them and their family, including the other sister, Marjorie, 45.

However, the new series of ‘drama’ started when the Barretto patriarch, Miguel Alvir passed away on October 15 at the age of 82.

READ: Father of Barretto sisters passes away at 82

The oldest Barretto sister attended the wake of their father, the same night that President Rodrigo Duterte paid his respect to their patriarch. It is said that Duterte encouraged the estranged sisters to shake hands – but Marjorie refused because she felt that Gretchen was being insincere.

The next day, reports blew up saying that Claudine was rushed to St. Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City following a scuffle and confrontation with Marjorie and her nieces, including Julia, 22. Marjorie took to Instagram to debunk the “the very disturbing news” going around in the wake of the incident, promising to address all of the issues in an interview.

However, the situation became worse even after Marjorie’s supposed tell-all interview wherein she revealed some details of their scuffle and the identity of her daughter with politician Recom Echiverri. She also said that her older sister Gretchen has a relationship with businessman Atong Ang, despite being the longtime mistress of tycoon Tony Boy Cojuangco.

With this, it does not look like there will be an end to the Barretto madness any time soon.

Untimely deaths of some of the biggest names in the industry

Some of the biggest names in the industry also shocked everyone upon the news of their ‘untimely’ deaths. Despite being inevitable, fans and supporters couldn’t help but be saddened by the passing of someone they look up to as their inspiration.

Here are some of the celebrities, both in local and international, whose news of death made rounds on social media: