2019-nCoV will not survive in warm temperature – doctor

A doctor assured the public that the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) will not survive in tropical countries like the Philippines.

Dr. Rustico Jimenez, president of the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAPi), said on Tuesday, Jan. 28, that coronaviruses do not survive in warm temperature.

“Itong virus na ito ay namamatay sa init. Manit naman dito sa Pilipinas kaya mas madaling mamatay ito kung laging mainit ang mapupuntahan niya,” Jimenez said during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

“Maganda sa atin iyon dahil tayo ay tropical country. Mas mainit dito sa atin. Sanay tayo na yung katawan natin ay mainit,” he further explained.

Jimenez, however, warned that the 2019-nCoV can mutate, especially in cold temperature.

“Ito ay bago pa kaya hindi natin alam anong pupuntahan nito. Pwedeng mag-mutate ulit ito kaya mag-ingat na lang tayo,” the doctor stressed.

Jimenez, meanwhile, assured the public that members of PHAPi will accept suspected patients of 2019-nCoV before referring them to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.