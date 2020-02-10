Top Stories

2019-nCoV update: DOH records 313 PUIs, most of whom are Filipinos

by Kristan Carag
Airport personnel monitor a thermal scanner as passengers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay, Philippines, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded 313 persons under investigation (PUIs) for the 2019-novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD) as of Monday, Feb. 10,

Out of the said number, DOH Usec. Eric Domingo revealed that 183 PUIs are Filipino nationals while 99 PUIs are Chinese nationals.

Mas marami na talaga yung Filipinos kasi sila yung nakasabay sa eroplano, nakasabay sa sasakyan, sa hotel, sa hospital ng mga na-admit,” Domingo explained during a press briefing.

The DOH official also revealed that the National Capital Region has the most number of PUIs, 105, and every region in the Philippines has at least one person under investigation for 2019-nCoV.

Domingo said that 262 PUIs remain admitted at various health facilities all over the Philippines while 48 PUIs have been discharged but remain under monitoring.

Domingo also announced that 109 PUIs have tested negative for the 2019 nCoV ARD, and that they currently wait for the results of 202 more suspected cases from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

So far, the Philippines has already confirmed three cases of the 2019-nCoV ARD and one death due to the virus.

 

