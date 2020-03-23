2 PUIs die in Carmona, Cavite

Two patients under investigation (PUI) reportedly expired in Carmona, Cavite over the weekend, prompting a certain barangay in the area to implement an “extreme enhanced community quarantine.”

According to reports, the laboratory results of the PUIs from Barangay Cabilang Baybay are still pending when they passed away.

Barangay Cabilang Baybay is now under an extreme enhanced community quarantine after the incident.

Under the protocol, tighter inspection is being implemented at checkpoints by uniformed government personnel.

Cavite province has recorded a total of four patients with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Philippines on Monday reported 396 cases with 33 deaths and 18 recoveries.

READ: Philippines reports 396 COVID-19 cases; death toll climbs to 33