2 PNP generals in critical condition after Laguna crash

Two Philippine National Police (PNP) Generals who were on board the PNP Bell 429 chopper that crashed on Thursday morning inside the Laperal Compound, San Pedro, Laguna are said to be in critical condition.

The two generals, PNP’s Comptrollership Chief Major General Jovic Ramos and Intelligence Director Mariel Magaway, are currently being monitored at Unihealth Medical Center.

Also, onboard the chopper was PNP Chief Archie Francisco who is now in stable condition after he was transferred to St. Lukes Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. Meanwhile, PNP spokesman Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac is also already in good condition.

READ: Gamboa, several others now in stable condition after chopper crash — PNP

EARLIER: PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa at BGen. Bernard Banac habang kausap ni Laguna Police Director Col. Serafin Petallo sa Westlake Hospital | via RH28 @RaymundDadpaas #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/UGeAjA2PiP — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) March 5, 2020

Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa was seen visiting Gamboa in BGC.

LOOK: PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa binisita ni Sen. Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa sa St. Luke's Hospital, BGC, Taguig | via RH28 @RaymundDadpaas #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/4gbcgUUXoK — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) March 5, 2020

The PNP officials, who earlier attended an event to turnover recovered impounded vehicles in the area, were on their way to Calamba town.

However, shortly after takeoff, the chopper reportedly got tangled in a power line.

“‘Yung chopper, sobrang alikabok, zero visibility, tumama sa wire,” PNP-Highway Patrol Group Chief Wilson Doromal said.

READ: Chopper boarding PNP chief Archie Gamboa crashes in Laguna

Aside from the four officials, the aide of Gamboa, 2 pilots, and a technician are still being monitored at Westlake Medical Center.