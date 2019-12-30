2 Filipinos dead, 4 others injured in a car accident at Lucky Plaza in Singapore

At least two Filipinos were killed in a car accident outside the Lucky Plaza shopping center in Orchard Road in Singapore Sunday, December 29.

According to Minister and Consul General Adrian Candolada of the Philippine Embassy in Singapore, seven OFWs were involved in the tragic incident. He added that the two Filipinos died, while four others remain in the hospital, two of which are in intensive care.

“Usually kasi very popular itong Lucky Plaza sa mga Pinay natin for their rest day. So it was a freak accident,” he said.

In a report of The New Paper, a Singaporean-media outlet, the seven Filipinas were having a picnic outside Lucky Plaza yesterday when a black Honda Vezel, drove by a 64-year-old man, suddenly plowed into them before crashing through a metal railing surrounding the mall. The police said six women aged between 37 and 56 were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Two of them, aged 41 and 50, were unconscious and later died from their injuries.

In the photos posted by Facebook user Lola Mganda, the victims can be seen swarmed on the road.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it is checking the latest information about the accident with the embassy, and that assistance will be provided to the victims.