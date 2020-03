Two drug suspects were killed during a shoot out with police in Bacoor City.

Authorities identified the suspects as Sony Telfoso and his accomplice Michael Angelo.

Bacoor City Police chief PLt Col. Vicente Cabatingan said that the suspect opened fire at police.

Authorities managed to corner the suspects inside a house before they got killed.

The slain suspects possessed a caliber. 45 gun, a 9mm pistol, and an improvised shotgun.