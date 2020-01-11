1st batch of OFWs to be repatriated from Iraq set to return to PH on Sunday

The first batch of overseas Filipino workers repatriated from Iraq is set to return to the country on Sunday, January 12.

In an interview, Defense spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said that the batch, which consists of 14 Filipinos, are now at the Philippine Embassy in Baghdad and will be brought to Doha, Qatar before being flown to Manila.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Wednesday ordered Filipinos in Iraq to return to the country immediately as the continuous tension in the Middle East has been raised to Crisis Alert Level 4.

The highest threat alert was raised in the country as tensions continue to escalate between the United States and Iran. Alert level 4 is the highest among the travel advisories of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reflecting threats. This particular alert level is issued when “there is a large-scale internal conflict or full-blown external attack.”

The declaration came after Iran has launched an attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq. In a report of Reuters, Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel.

According to Special Envoy to the Middle East Roy Cimatu, over 1,600 Overseas Filipino Workers have expressed their interest in the mandatory repatriation ordered by the Philippine government. Andolong said that Cimatu is already in Qatar to handle the implement the repatriation of OFWs, adding that the latter has been ‘constantly’ assessing the situation in the neighboring countries such as Iran, Iraq, and Libya.

On Thursday, in a press conference before his flight to Doha, Qatar, Special Envoy to the Middle East Roy Cimatu said the situation in the area is still unpredictable and they will have to be ready in case some incidents happen along the way. He also noted that the OFWs will have to return home per batch due to limited flights in Baghdad.

Around 2.5 million Filipinos are currently residing and working in the Middle East countries, according to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.