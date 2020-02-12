196 PUIs for CoVID-19 in the Philippines tested negative, says DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday revealed that 196 out of the 382 PUIs currently being monitored in the country have tested negative, so far, for the coronavirus disease 2019 or the CoVID-19.

READ: DOH monitors 382 PUIs for suspected coronavirus disease 2019

Three of the PUIs tested positive while 183 others are still waiting for the result of their laboratory tests.

In its latest data, a total of 382 persons under investigations have been recorded by the Health Department with over 266 of them currently being monitored in a hospital and 111 others discharged but still under strict monitoring for the said virus.

Most of the PUIs were reported in Metro Manila, Central Visayas, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Western Visayas.

The Philippines has three confirmed cases of CoVID 2019, with one fatality while the two others have recovered and already discharged.

Earlier, WHO called China’s coronavirus outbreak as a “very grave threat for the rest of the world” and should be viewed as “Public Enemy Number 1.”

READ: Coronavirus emergency is ‘Public Enemy Number 1’: WHO