167 Filipino repatriates from Macau to arrive on Saturday afternoon

At least 167 Filipinos are set to be repatriated from Macau on Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

In an advisory, the 137 undocumented and irregular Filipino workers and 30 members of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will board a chartered Air Macau flight and is set to arrive in the country on Saturday afternoon.

Officials of the DFA-PH Consulate General in Macau are in full force at Macau Int'l Airport to assist Filipinos who will be brought home to Manila through a chartered flight arranged by the PH Govt after all direct flights to Manila were cancelled due to travel restrictions.

The Philippine Consulate General in Macau coordinated with the Macau government since February to arrange the repatriation flight after travel restrictions have blocked direct flights to and from Manila.

On the other hand, the DFA, together with the Department of Health, ensured that all Filipinos who will manifest symptoms for the said virus will be immediately brought to a medical facility for further investigation.