16 new confirmed CoVid19 cases; bringing PHL’s total tally to 49

by Rita Salonga
FILE PHOTO: The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS

The Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed 16 new cases of the 2019 Corona virus disease (CoVid19), bringing the total tally of the Philippines to 49.

During a press conference, Health Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the DOH is currently tracing the contacts of the confirmed cases.

Vegeire added that eight of the 49 cases are now in stable condition.  They came from the Diamond Princess Cruise ship that was docked in Japan and were subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at the Athlete’s Village in New Clark City, Tarlac.

Meanwhile, 442 of the 445 that were repatriated from the said cruise ships have been asked to go home after completing their quarantine period.

Two of the patients have been tested positive of CoVid19 while the other one is still waiting for the test results from the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine.

 

