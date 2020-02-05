15 people who had contact with 2019-nCoV ARD cases show symptoms of disease – DOH

15 people who made contact with the first two cases of the 2019 novel-coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD) in the Philippines have shown symptoms of the said disease.

“15 were noted to be symptomatic, meron lagnat or meron nararamdaman na ubo or sipon,” Department of Health (DOH) Usec. Eric Domingo said during a press briefing on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Domingo said that 14 of the symptomatic individuals have been isolated for monitoring. One of the victims have yet to be admitted in any health facility, which the DOH said that they’ve already coordinated it with local government units and other government agencies.

Domingo said that the Epidemology Bureau has already traced 203 people who made contact with the first two cases of the 2019 nCoV-ARD.

Out of the said number, 188 have shown no symptoms of the 2019 nCoV-ARD and have been placed under home quarantine.