14-year-old girl dies after being electrocuted by Christmas lights

A 14-year-old girl died on Friday, few days before Christmas, after being electrocuted to death after she accidentally touched a power wire.

The victim, identified as Pricila Peñaflor, was visiting a Christmas attraction in Mulanay Port, Quezon Province with her family when she decided to take a selfie near the Christmas lights.

Initial reports said that she accidentally touched an open live wire while taking the picture and was electrocuted. Her family was unable to pull her away from the live wire as they feared getting electrocuted themselves.

Once the main power switch was shut off, the victim was immediately brought to the hospital yet she was unfortunately declared dead on arrival.

Authorities were still investigating if someone is responsible for Peñaflor’s death.