At least 14 teams are expected to compete in the first-ever 3-on-3 basketball competition of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Aside from the 12 PBA teams, PBA vice-chairperson Bobby Rosales said on Tuesday, Feb. 25, that Dunkin Donuts and Mighty Bond have expressed interest in also fielding squads for the said competition.

Rosales further revealed that teams will be composed of four players, which can include up to two foreign imports.

“As far as team composition is concerned, everybody is welcome,” he told reporters during a press conference.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial also said that the PBA will no longer conduct a player draft for the 3-on-3 basketball competition.

“Kanya-kanyang kuha na,” Marcial said.

PBA will not enforce age restrictions but Marcial expressed concerns that players under 18-years old will need to get permission from the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

“Yung 18 kasi naglalaro sa college. Kailangan yata na may lisensya from GAB, so may kunting grey area doon,” Marcial explained.

As for the format, the 14 teams will be divided into two groups of seven. 42 elimination games and 14 playoff games, including a best-of-three semifinals and finals matches, will be played each conference.

The games will be held during Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays ‘before or in-between’ the five-on-five basketball games.

The competition will follow the rules implemented by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Meanwhile, Marcial said that the league will study the possibility of also having a 3-on-3 basketball competition for female players.

“Iyon ang unang plano ko, 3×3 sa babae pero pumasok itong nagustuhan ng board yung 3-on-3 sa men’s,” Marcial said.

“Iyon rin talaga ang gusto ko, magkaroon din ng 3-on-3 sa babae,” he added.

3-on-3 basketball gained traction in the Philippines after the country swept the gold medals in the men’s and women’s 3×3 basketball tournaments during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.