13-year-old girl among new cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines

by Christhel Cuazon
FILE PHOTO: A girl wearing a protective mask, following an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), stands on a sidewalk in Manila, Philippines, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A 13-year-old Filipino girl is among the new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines.

In data released on Sunday, the patient was identified as PH135, a Quezon City resident and had no travel history outside the country or even exposure to any known COVID-19 cases.

The patient began manifesting symptoms of the disease on March 4 and was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Sunday.

She had sought consultation with the Quezon City Health Department.

However, DOH is yet to validate where she is confined.

As of Monday morning, DOH recorded a total of 140 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier stated that confirmed cases are expected to rise as more testing will be done.

Sec. Duque expects COVID-19 cases to reach up to 300 

