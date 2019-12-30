Nation

13-year-old child loses fingers due to illegal fireworks; DOH records 54 fireworks related incidents

by Kristan Carag
Department of Health

The Department of Health  (DOH) confirmed that a 13-year old male in Nueva Ecija lost two of his fingers due to an illegal firecracker known as Cylinder.

DOH said that the fifth digit and ring fingers of the minor had to undergo ‘traumatic amputation’.

The Health Department also said on Monday, Dec. 30, that they have recorded 54 fireworks-related injuries.

Metro Manila recorded the largest number of cases at 21, followed by the Ilocos Region and Western Visayas. Both regions recorded six fireworks-related injuries.

Related articles:

  1. DOH: Fireworks related injuries climbs up to 40
  2. LOOK: DOH records seven firecracker-related injuries before the end of 2018
  3. PNP records 220 FWRI cases during New Year’s Day celebration
  4. As New Year nears, ecowaste group starts campaign vs fireworks usage
  5. Health Secretary weighs in on number of firecracker-related injuries

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*