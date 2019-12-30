13-year-old child loses fingers due to illegal fireworks; DOH records 54 fireworks related incidents

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that a 13-year old male in Nueva Ecija lost two of his fingers due to an illegal firecracker known as Cylinder.

DOH said that the fifth digit and ring fingers of the minor had to undergo ‘traumatic amputation’.

The Health Department also said on Monday, Dec. 30, that they have recorded 54 fireworks-related injuries.

Metro Manila recorded the largest number of cases at 21, followed by the Ilocos Region and Western Visayas. Both regions recorded six fireworks-related injuries.