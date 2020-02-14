Number of Filipinos who tested positive for CoVID-19 while on board Japanese cruise ship now at 11

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday said that the number of Filipinos who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (CoVID-19) while onboard the Japanese cruise ship is now 11.

In a statement, DFA said that the Filipinos who tested positive for the said virus are now being taken care of by various hospitals in and around the Tokyo area.

“The Philippine Embassy in Tokyo is in regular communication with the Filipinos in the hospitals and note that they are responding well to treatment,” the DFA said in a statement.

“The embassy, in coordination with the Japanese Government, is sending care packages containing toiletries and non-medical supplies to Filipinos who are in the hospital as well as those who remain on board the Diamond Princess,” the statement added.

On Tuesday, four more Filipino crew members of the said cruise ship tested positive for CoVID-19.

Japanese authorities are still testing hundreds of passengers on board the ship, which has been stuck at a harbor south of Japanese capital Tokyo for almost a week now.

The cruise ship was caught up in the global coronavirus epidemic after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for the said virus.

According to the embassy, other passengers were asked to remain on board the ship for the required 14-day quarantine period. It added that they are “closely and actively” monitoring the welfare of the Filipinos onboard the cruise ship.

READ: 4 more Filipino crew members aboard Japanese cruise ship tested positive of nCoV