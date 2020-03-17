10th ASEAN Para Games moved anew due to COVID-19

The Philippines’ hosting of the 10th Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Para Games has once again been re-scheduled.

The ASEAN Para Sports Federation (ASPF) Board of Governors agreed to move the 2020 ASEAN Para Games to October 3-9 after holding a video conference on Saturday, March 16, due to the ‘worsening 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) global pandemic’.

Initially, Philippines was supposed to hold the 2020 ASEAN Para Games, a twin event of the 2019 South East Asian Games, on Jan. 18-25 but it got moved to March upon the recommendation of the Philippine Sports Commission.

“The APSF BoG agreed that the Games will now be moved from 21-27 March 2020 to 3-9 October 2020 with conditions that the Covid-19 pandemic is put under control and no longer a threat to human,” Osoth Bhavilai, secretary of APSF Board of Governors, said in a statement.

Bhavilai mentioned that the COVID-19 has forced the postponement and cancellation of many major sporting events and tournaments in various countries.

He further stressed that APSF adheres to the guidelines and preventive measures stipulated by the World Health Organisation and health authorities to help contain the pandemic in the respective ASEAN nations to protect the health, welfare and safety of all participating athletes, officials and contingents.

The APSF Board of Governors will hold another meeting by the end of July to discuss the COVID-19 situation ‘before confirming and proceeding with the proposed new dates for the Games’.

“This is to adhere to the regulation that the host notifies APSF at least 60 days before the commencement of the Games to allow time for the APSF Coordination Committee to inspect Games facilities and the host’s readiness,” Bhavilai explained.