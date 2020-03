As of 4:00PM on Saturday, March 28, 1,075 patients in the Philippines tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported that 272 more patients tested positive for the virus since the last update of the agency on Friday, March 27.

DOH also recorded 14 new deaths due to COVID-19, and four more recoveries.

Currently, 68 patients have died due to COVID-19 in the Philippines while 35 patients have recovered from the virus.