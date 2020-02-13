Nation

10 individuals hurt as SUV plows vehicles, vendors outside Baclaran Church

by Christhel Cuazon
10 individuals hurt, with four in critical condition, after an SUV plowed vehicles and vendors outside the Baclaran Church in Parañaque City on Wednesday night | Photo courtesy: Fire and Rescue Alert Responders

UPDATED — Ten people were hurt, with four of them in critical condition, after a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) plowed several vehicles outside the Baclaran Church in Parañaque City on Wednesday night.

Authorities said that four of the victims are male and 6 others were female. It was known that among the victims is a pregnant woman.

The victims were immediately rushed to San Juan De Dios Hospital wherein 6 of them are still confined and 5 others have been discharged.

Among the victims who are still in the hospital were identified as Divine Grace Lumang, Analyn Reforsado, Sepronio Gandillo, Cherry Bee Blando, and Paldo Frances Padua.

In a report from RH Noche Cacas, the driver of the Toyota Fortuner with plate number RPM55, identified as Allan Respecia, intentionally hit four motorcycles, an electronic bike, and the vendors at the Gate 2 of the Baclaran Church.

Respecia is charged with reckless imprudence resulting to multiple physical injuries.

 

