10 Chinese nationals under probe in CARAGA for suspected nCov

by Christhel Cuazon

At least 10 Chinese nationals were being monitored by the Department of Health—CARAGA region for suspected deadly novel coronavirus.

In a statement, Dr. Dioharra Appari of Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit confirmed that 24 to 38-year-old Chinese tourists arrived in their region last January 23 until 26.

Seven of them were in General Luna, Siargao Island in Surigao Del Norte while 3 of them are in Cabdbaran City in Agusan del Norte.

According to Aparri, DOH recommended the “home isolation” for the said Chinese nationals.

However, she clarified that the said tourists haven’t manifested any of the symptoms for the said infection.

