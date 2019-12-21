1 missing, 4 others rescued as Cebu-bound ship sinks in Batanes waters

One missing while four others were rescued as the capsized on Thursday, December 19 in the middle of Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands waters.

In an exclusive report of dzRH, Czarina Tambago immediately asked help from authorities after receiving reports that her father, Captain Charlie Tambago, was still missing.

According to Czarina, his father was navigating the ship from South Korea going to Cebu when the incident happened.

PCG-Batanes confirmed

In a statement, Petty Officer for Duty Operations Sydney Sagario of Coast Guard-Batanes confirmed that MV Beojon from Korea capsized in the area around 3:00 PM on Thursday.

Sagario said that another ship, MV Formento, passed by the area and happens to rescue the four crewmen floating on the waters. However, Tambago is believed to have been trapped inside in an attempt of saving the ship from sinking thoroughly.

She noted that PCG cannot administer an aerial survey in the area yet following the bad weather caused by a low-pressure area (LPA) being monitored in the area.