1 hurt, 30 others being held hostage inside Greenhills mall: mayor

by Christhel Cuazon
Virra Mall in Greenhills, San Juan City is under lockdown on Monday noon following a hostage and shooting incident

Virra Mall in Greenhills, San Juan City has been put under lockdown on Monday noon due to a hostage-taking and shooting incident.

The said incident is currently taking place at Greenhills Shopping Center, a popular mall among bargain-hunters looking for cell phones and toys.

The shooting incident, which occurred around 10:00 AM, caused commotion inside the mall and prompted employees and buyers to leave the area.

One employee was shot and is now receiving treatment at the nearest hospital.

Meanwhile, 30 others were reportedly being held hostage inside the administrator’s office of the said mall.

In a statement, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, who is in the area, said that the suspect is a former security guard of the mall who was sacked from his position after being absent without leave (AWOL).

The neophyte mayor added that the suspect, who is believed to be carrying firearms and a grenade, wanted to talk with the mall’s management and the media.

“Ang demand n’ya ay makaharap ang mga kasamahan n’yang mga guwardiya,” Zamora said, adding that they are currently negotiating with the suspect.

The Greenhills Shopping Center, in a statement, said that their management is now working closely and coordinating with authorities around the vicinity.

“Please bear with us as we allow authorities to handle the situation. we will share updates as we get more information,” the statement reads.

The hostage-taking is still undergoing as of posting.

 

 

