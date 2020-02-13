1 dead, 7 others injured as jeepney runs over students in Makati City

A 14-year-old student was killed and seven other students were injured on Wednesday after a passenger jeepney run over them while crossing a pedestrian lane in Makati City on Wednesday night.

In a report from RH Noche Cacas, the fatality was identified as 14-year-old Grade 8 student Jules Villapando of Barangay Olympia, Makati. Meanwhile, the other students, aged 13 to 17 are residents of Makati City.

The students were immediately rushed to the Makati Medical Center and the Ospital ng Makati.

FLASH: 7 high school students sugatan matapos mabangga ng jeep sa J.P. Rizal Avenue Corner Mabini Poblacion, Makati City | RH27 @nochecacas #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/nPKfpuKkGb — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) February 12, 2020

The driver of the jeepney, identified as Crisalde Tamparong, 31, was driving a jeepney with license plate number PYV 848.

In a CCTV footage released by the Makati Police, the jeepney can be seen plowing the students who were crossing a pedestrian lane on J.P. Rizal in Barangay Poblacion, Makati.

Sapul sa CCTV na tumatawid lamang sa pedestrian lane ang mga estudyante nang mabangga ng jeep sa J.P. Rizal Avenue Corner Mabini Poblacion, Makati City, isang Grade 8 student ang kumpirmadong patay, 6 na iba pa sugatan | RH27 @nochecacas #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/LSguh04RAa — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) February 12, 2020

Based on Tamparong’s accout, he lost his breaks when the accident happened. However, when the authorities played the CCTV footage of the incident, the suspect was able to do a full stop after he ran over the victims.

Tamparong is currently detained at the Makati Police Headquarters while charges are being prepared against him.

Authorities are also requesting for the suspect to undergo drug test.